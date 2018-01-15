Not Too Late for College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve heard us talk about ways to make a new you this new year… well if career training is what you are looking for, our friends at Bryant & Stratton College have a few “new” programs they are offering for 2018 that can help you become the best you in a “new” career.
College’s Director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud joined Jen Lewis on The Hampton Roads Show with advice towards a new education and a new career.
Winter 2018 Rapid Registration
Through January 19
10am to 6pm
Hampton & Virginia Beach Campuses
BryantStratton.edu
Call (866) 873-6936
to schedule an appointment
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.