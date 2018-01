PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What do you get when Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg joins up with stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks? You get another award worthy feature movie called, The Post. Our film critic Stephanie Cooke reviewed the film today on The Hampton Roads Show.

And if you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe

Locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.