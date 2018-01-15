Local cities hold events to honor life, legacy of MLK

PORTMSOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Events around the Hampton Roads area will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Norfolk is holdings its annual ceremony and walk for King. It starts at the Attucks Theatre and ends with a wreath-laying at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The City of Hampton will officially dedicate a bridge in honor of King. A committee decided in May of 2016 to rename at bridge that leads to Fort Monroe.

Volunteers in Newport News will gather at the Zion Baptist Church and then participate in “Day of Service Projects” across the city.

There will be a variety projects on Monday, including stabilizing a falling front porch roof for an elderly couple and helping to improve a resource center.

