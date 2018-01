PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is underway! Today in the kitchen, Ross Rogers, Executive Chef at The Vineyards gave us a preview, by making for us his Cheese Tortellini Duchessa.

The Vineyards Norfolk

147 Granby Street

(757) 222-0431

TheVineyardsNorfolk.com

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

Now Through Sunday

For a full restaurant listing and menus, visit DowntownNorfolk.org

