HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation on Monday afternoon after a fire in Hampton at the 300 block of Kostel Ct.

Officials say the woman was made aware of the fire via smoke alarm at 3 p.m. and called 911. Firefighters arrived at 3:06 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home, but were able to put out the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.