Hampton dedicates bridge for Martin Luther Jr.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city officials on Monday will officially dedicate a bridge for Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

10 On Your Side has been covering this story since 2016. A committee decided to rename a bridge at end of Mercury Boulevard — which connects Phoebus to Fort Monroe — after King.

Council later voted unanimously on the renaming.

A group started a petition trying to change the name, saying they wanted the bridge to be named after someone within the history of Fort Monroe.

After many discussions, the bridge will be dubbed the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge in honor of Frank Baker, Shepherd Mallory and James Townsend.

A ceremony was scheduled for 1 p.m. at the bridge. Brandi Cummings will have full coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4.

A large crowd gathered for the unveiling of the signs naming the bridge connecting Phoebus to Fort Monroe in honor of Dr Martin Luther King. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/O2FxTV4zGZ — Brandi Cummings (@BrandiWAVY) January 15, 2018