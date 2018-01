PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a vacant house that caught fire Monday morning in Portsmouth.

Crews were alerted to a fire was at a house on Jefferson Street at Azalea Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

Amy Ward with the Portsmouth fire Department says the fire was filly involved when units arrived on scene.

The fire has been brought under control, but the cause is undetermined. No injuries have been reported.

