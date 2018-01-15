Cold and flu cases hit area homeless shelter; donations needed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Winter’s tight grip on Hampton Roads this year is putting a squeeze on local homeless shelters.

Local shelters have seen an increase in people coming into their facilities over the last month and they are running low on some supplies.

The Union Mission alone has about 400 men, women and children staying in their shelters right now.

Along with the challenges of feeding and housing that many people, the shelter is fighting the flu, which is spreading among those who’ve been cooped up together.

“If you and I had a cold, we’d just open up our medicine cabinet or go to the drug store and get cough medicine, ibuprofen and Tylenol, things like that. Those are things people don’t think about with the homeless.” said Union Mission spokesperson, Linda Jones.

The shelter could use things like alcohol free cough syrup and cough drops.

They also need:

– men’s underwear

– women’s gloves

– twin blankets

– non-perishable food

You can drop off donations at their facility at 121 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, or contact Union Mission for more information.