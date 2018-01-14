Virginia Beach woman’s father experiences false missile warning in Hawaii

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The impacts of the frightening missile launch scare in Hawaii are being felt here in Hampton Roads.

A local woman shares with 10 On Your Side the moment she got the call from her father who lives on the island.

It’s an ordeal that makes Virginia Beach resident Dana Ellison angry and something she and many others won’t soon forget.

People on the island heard warnings and saw alerts on signs, telling people to seek shelter immediately.

Videos showed people in panic, running to find loved ones.

Ellison got a dreadful call from her biological father during that panic.

“He just kept saying Dana I just called to tell you I love you,” said Ellison, with tears in her eyes, “for him he was just calling to say goodbye.”

Ellison says her father described the chaos around him on the island.

“He said people were dropping their children into sewers to try and protect them. They were lifting manhole covers and dropping them into the ground. in hopes that they could be saved,” she said.

Ellison described seeing a window behind her father as she was on the phone with him and thought she was going to see the moment this missile hits.

However, 38 minutes after the alert they learned the message was a human error.

Ellison says this is an accident that shook the entire country, but she shared some words with 10 On Your Side that we can all live by.

“Count each day as a blessing you never know. You never know when you have to say goodbye and how long that goodbye gets to be,” she said.” Just hold your family close. love them with everything that you are because you just don’t know.”