USS Wasp arrives in the U.S 7th Fleet

SASEBO, JAPAN (WAVY) – The USS Wasp arrived to Sasebo, Japan after completing a 28,400-mile journey from Norfolk that began in late August.

The Wasp departed Norfolk Aug. 30 and was diverted a few days later to the Caribbean to assist the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The ship then provided assistance to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

The Wasp aircraft flew 108 missions on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico totaling 385 hours of flight time moving 1,129 total passengers along with 26,720 pounds of equipment and 1,718,200 pounds of various logistical support items during the relief efforts.

Wasp and other amphibious ships assigned under Expeditionary Strike Group 7, directly partner with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as the Pacific’s on-call crisis response force.