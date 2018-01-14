Police investigating shooting in South Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting in the South Norfolk section of the city early Saturday morning.

Officer Pacheco says they received the emergency call around 6:45 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

The victim was unable to give police any description of a suspect.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

