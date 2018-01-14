Person shot near Navy Federal Credit Union in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating after someone was shot in the leg near Janaf Shopping Center Sunday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 11:37 a.m. for a shooting at the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.

Dispatch says the victim has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the leg. Officials have not released whether the victim’s injuries are life threatening or not.

Dispatchers also advised this may have been an attempted robbery as well but nothing was taken.

