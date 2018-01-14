Person robbed, shot at Navy Federal Credit Union ATM

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police say a man was shot in the leg while attempting to use an ATM machine at a Navy Federal Credit Union Sunday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 11:30 a.m. for the shooting in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.

Police say a masked man approached the victim at the ATM and demanded money. When the victim refused, the masked man shot him and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

#NorfolkPD are searching for an armed suspect wanted in connection to an ATM robbery that left a man shot, injured. Check out these photos and contact the @nfvacrimeline with tips. Full details at https://t.co/BA8wy178lY pic.twitter.com/dGehhcOTZP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 14, 2018

