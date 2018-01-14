One dead, one injured in Gates County shooting

GATES COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) – The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Gates County Sheriff Randy Hathaway told 10 On Your Side the call came in around 2 a.m. for the shooting at the Clubhouse off of Highway 13.

One of the men were transported to a hospital in Greenville, N.C. where they later died from the injuries. The other victim was transported with a non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information and no other details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.