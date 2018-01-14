Man in ‘critical condition’ after being struck by Norfolk Southern train

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Norfolk Southern train Sunday night.

Norfolk police say they were called along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue officials around 5:30 p.m. for the incident in the 1100 block of Goff Street.

The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this is being classified as an industrial accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

