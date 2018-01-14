Man flown to hospital after being shot multiple times in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old man was flown to a hospital to be treated after being shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Badham Road Friday evening.

Edenton police were dispatched to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m.

When police got on scene they learned the victim was already being treated at Chowan Hospital for gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and back.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, but he was later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Officers say they collected multiple shell casings at the scene.

According to police, this shooting does not appear to be random and the victim may have known the offender.

Police have not released any further information or a suspect description at this time.

Investigators with the Edenton Police Department are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the Edenton Police Department at (252) 484 – 4440.