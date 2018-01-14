Judge denies gang member’s guilty plea withdrawal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk District Court judge denied a gang member’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea on Jan. 10.

Court documents say Anthony Foye of Suffolk, pleaded guilty in May of 2017 to four counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity and faced a mandatory life sentence on each count.

He submitted a withdrawal for that plea of Nov. 28 of 2017.

Foye and co-conspirator Alvaughn Davis are members of the Nine Trey Gangsters. Authorities say this is a street gang that is affiliated with the United Blood Nation.

Court documents say Foye, as part of his membership in the gang, murdered Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter and Wayne Davis. The paperwork also says Foye shot two other people in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach and fired gunshots into a Portsmouth home.

Davis was sentenced to 45 years in prison in October of 2017 for his role in two of the murders.