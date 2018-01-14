Employee injured at McDonald’s fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One employee was injured during a fire at the McDonald’s on Volvo Parkway Sunday evening, according to Chesapeake Fire Department officials.

Firefighters responded to the fast food restaurant located in the Greenbrier area of the city around 6:30 p.m.

The employee was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials say the fire caused minor damage to an electrical outlet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

