CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies in Carrollton responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday evening.

The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8:54 p.m. to the 13000 block of Carrollton Blvd for a vehicle accident.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles with heavy damage. There were minor injuries to multiple patients.

The cause is under investigation.