Citizens march in Newport News in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Citizens and members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference marched Sunday afternoon in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It was the fourth year this celebration of life parade and march event was held.

The grand marshals this year were Newport News City Council Member Marcellus Harris and New Beech Grove Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Willard Maxwell.

Choirs, marching bands and performers were all features of the parade that began at New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

