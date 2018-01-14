‘Battle of the Badges’ tournament honors fallen prison officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The 8th Annual Battle of the Badges basketball tournament was held in North Carolina this weekend.

Law enforcement officers and correctional officers hit the court in honor of Sgt. Meggan Callahan, who was killed while on duty at Bertie Correctional Institution.

The tournament included teams of officers from North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Central Prison, Fort Bragg, the New York Police Department and many more.

Sgt. Jerome Hall with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office presented Callahan’s family with a plaque.

“Their loss is our loss, and we honor those who have been lost in the line of duty,” said Hall. “We will always be with you.”

Hall is a former correctional officer and the organizer of the tournament.

Every year the Battle of the Badges tournament honors fallen officers and recognizes their family.