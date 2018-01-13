Vehicle fire nearly ignites Chesapeake business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that was about five feet away from a commercial structure in the Portlock area of the city Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m. in the 4200 block of Bainbridge Boulevard.

When units arrived, they found a recreational vehicle on fire that was close to a business.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and the building was protected from any damage.

The fire was called under control just before 9 a.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

