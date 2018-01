HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the1500 block of Briarfield Road Saturday night.

Hampton dispatch says the call came in just before 6 p.m.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Commercial structure fire 1565 Briarfield Rd. Negative injuries and under investigation. Time of Call 17:45, fire out 18:05. pic.twitter.com/PBG19JEQFn — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) January 13, 2018

