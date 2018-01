Emergency alert about ballistic missile sent to Hawaii residents; EMA says ‘no threat’

HONOLULU (WCMH) — Multiple people on Twitter have reported seeing an emergency alert about a ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says there is no threat.

The phone alert urged residents to take shelter, reading: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Many people on social media were concerned and worried. The Hawaii EMA sent a Tweet at 9:20 a.m. local time, saying the threat is not valid.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said she confirmed there was no missile with officials.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018