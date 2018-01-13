15-year-old boy shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the 1300 block of 25th Street Saturday evening, according to Newport News police.

Police say the boy was walking into home on 25th Street when he was shot in the left leg. He ran to his home on Parish Avenue before police were called around 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

