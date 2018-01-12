Woman charged with murder after man found dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old woman from Richmond has been arrested after police found a man dead inside a Norfolk home on Wednesday.

Moranda M. Marshall was taken into custody on Friday and charged with second degree murder of 58-year-old Larry Nicholson.

Nicholson was found unresponsive at the home on the 800 block of West 42nd just prior to 9 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives have yet to release any information related to a possible motive or the relationship between Nicholson and Marshall.

Marshall is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

