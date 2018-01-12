Widespread flu reported in 46 states; N.C. school closes due to outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention report widespread flu activity in 46 states — including Virginia and North Carolina.

We asked a doctor at a local Patient First about what he’s seeing.

“We got the flu a little bit earlier this year than normal, normal years. Its been about maybe a good 25 percent of my patients are coming in with flu earlier this year than normal years,” said Dr. Victor Leyte at Patient First. “So it’s coming in a little sooner than we are used to.”

Frequent hand washing and getting the flu shot are the best ways you can stay healthy.

One Charlotte, North Carolina area school is closed because of the flu.

This week — more than 140 students at Carmel Christian School in Matthews called out sick.

That’s nearly one in five students.

The school says when the numbers started going up it consulted the health department and decided to close for a few days.

It’ll disinfect, and reopen on Tuesday.