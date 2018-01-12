Tractor-trailer overturns in Newport News, downs power lines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer flipped on its side Friday night on Yorktown Road in Newport News, pulling power lines down in its wake.

Police say they were called to the crash at 9:04 p.m. The accident happened near Chelsea Place, not far from Lee Hall Mansion.

The man was still inside when police arrived. He was removed from the tractor trailer and only had minor injuries. Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

