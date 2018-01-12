Police investigating fatal overnight crash at downtown tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth and State police are investigating an overnight crash at the downtown tunnel involving a motorcycle.

It happened just before 1:00 this morning in the westbound lanes closer to the Portsmouth side of the tunnel. Investigators closed the tunnel for several hours while they investigated and cleared the accident. Crews diverted traffic to the midtown tunnel and Jordan Bridge.

We are working to get details about the crash, including how it happened and if any other vehicles are involved. Look for updates on the air on WAVY News 10 and FOX 43 starting at 4:30 am.