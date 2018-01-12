Police: 12-year-old girl shot in shoulder in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say an 12-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder on Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9:23 p.m., outside the Aqueduct Apartments in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Authorities are on the scene investigating.

Note: An earlier version of this story listed the girl’s age as 11 years old. That was the age first released by police. She is 12 years old.