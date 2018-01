VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after crews responded to a house fire Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters were called to the house on Meadow Lake Road — in the Laurel Cove section of the city — just after 10: 15 p.m. thanks to a Carbon Monoxide detector alarm.

Officials say the fire was under control in 40 minutes. No one was home at the time, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.