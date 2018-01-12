Man who helped supply ‘King of Death’ to Virginia facing life in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey man who helped supply dealers in Hampton Roads with heroin and fentanyl that led to dozens of overdoses two deaths has pleaded guilty.

Federal authorities say 43-year-old Kenneth Stuart, aka “Bones,” was the out-of-state supplier for a heroin and fentanyl ring led by Erskine Dawson, Jr., of Chesapeake.

Stuart supplied three and 10 kilograms — or 7,500 to 25,000 individual doses — of the drugs between March and December of 2016.

Authorities say the drugs were often concealed in stuff animals and transported from New Jersey to Virginia. The drugs were distributed in baggies stamped “King of Death,” “Last Call,” “Mad Max,” and “Chef Curry.”

Two people from Virginia died after consuming the drugs. Authorities say Stuart knew of the deaths, and told two co-defendants to keep selling the drugs.

Dawson pleaded guilty last July to selling drugs supplied by Stuart that led to overdoses and deaths.

Authorities worked with police from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake in December 2016 to raid motels in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Norfolk. Law enforcement ended up seizing cash, guns and over 1,800 baggies of heroin and fentanyl.

Eight people involved in the organization were indicted and have since pleaded guilty. Four of those have been sentenced to a combined 70 years in prison.

Stuart’s co-supplier, Rashad L. Clark, pleaded guilty in December. Stuart faces life in prison when he is sentenced in April 2018.