Kayaker rescues dog stuck on ice in the middle of Norfolk river

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A concerned citizen jumped in his kayak and helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a partially frozen river in Norfolk.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said on Facebook that rescue personnel were called to Norway Place and Lafayette Boulevard — along the Lafayette River — Friday morning. It was reported a German Shepherd was stuck on ice in the river.

The dog was actually stuck on ice some 50 yards out on the water. The kayaker paddled back to the pier, with the dog in tow, where rescuers were waiting.

Officials say there were reports of the dog running around the neighborhood for several days. It is unknown who may be the dog’s owner.

Animal Protection took the dog in for treatment.