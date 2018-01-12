Officials breaking ground on I-64 Southside widening, High Rise project

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A traffic headache on Interstate 64 around the High Rise Bridge is about to get a lot better for drivers in Hampton Roads.

Officials plan to break ground on the first phase of a major project to widen I-64 on the Southside and build a new High Rise Bridge.

The multi-million dollar project from the Virginia Department of Transportation calls for I-64 to be widened from four to six lanes — and add one express lane in each direction.

The new bridge will be used to carry three lanes of I-64 West traffic over the Elizabeth River. Once that is completed, officials say the current bridge will carry three lanes of I-64 traffic going eastbound.

The entire project will run from a half mile east of Interstate 264 at Bowers Hill to one mile east of the Interstate 464. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

State officials say once this is done the next focus will be expanding the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.