Expert: Hampton Roads cities get a ‘B’ for snow storm response

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — How did your city do when it came to clearing the roads of snow?

There are a lot of opinions out there. On Friday, 10 On Your Side asked an expert to weigh in.

Ron Carlee teaches courses on local city government and local budgeting and finance at Old Dominion University.

He is also a former city manager of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The professor gave the area an overall grade of “B” considering the amount of snow and limited resources. “There probably needs to be a little bit stronger focus on some of the major thoroughfares they were probably not as cleared as they should have been,” he said.

Carlee told WAVY.com if we did get the proper equipment to take care of a snow event like the one last week, we might not like what we would have to give up in return.

“(Then) we’re not putting the money into schools and we’re not putting the money into public safety.”

A Virginia Beach city Spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the city would need about 300 more trucks at a cost of around $130,000 apiece to clear neighborhood streets.

They would need to see a new weather trend to justify that kind of expenditure.

City governments must weigh the cost benefit of an event and Carlee says, “the biggest concern in the Hampton Roads area is in flood prevention, not snow clearing.” He pointed out that once the snow melted, people got right back to their regular routines, but a flood could disrupt lives for weeks, months or even years.