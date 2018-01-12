Gun barrels from WWII battleship being moved from Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three pieces of World War II history being housed in Hampton Roads are about to get new homes.

Crews will move three gun barrels that were once on the USS New Jersey, from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Shipyard officials say one is going to the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard — where the battleship was built in 1942. The second barrel is going to the Battleship New Jersey Museum in Camden.

The third is going to the Mahan Collection Foundation in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

The gun barrels are 66 feet long and weigh more than 237,000 tons each. All three guns have been at the Saint Juliens Creek Annex for more than 60 years.

Officials say the barrels were scheduled to be moved by Friday.