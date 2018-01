CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake is stuck in the open position.

Chesapeake dispatch says there was a call received about the situation just after 9:30 a.m. It is unclear what may have caused the bridge to get stuck open.

VDOT said motorists could expect delays on U.S. Route 13 due to an “incident.”

