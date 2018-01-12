Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died Friday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected and veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in New Kent County.

Virginia State Police said in a release that the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Route 249 and Route 613.

Police say Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 249 and ran off the road to the right. Police said the vehicle over-corrected, causing it to lose control before veering into the westbound lane. Once the vehicle entered the westbound lane, it was struck on the driver’s side door by a 2016 Honda Pilot.

Police said that 47-year-old Charles City resident Gerald Adrian Wenn was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.