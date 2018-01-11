Williamsburg man shot and killed trying to repossess car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A 42-year-old man Williamsburg man was shot and killed while trying to repossess a car in Petersburg early Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to Lakewood Drive at South Crater Road just after midnight for reports of shots fired. They later found a man dead inside his tow truck in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.

The victim, who was working for a towing service called River City Recovery, was later identified by co-workers as Elwood Allen Humphries, of Williamsburg.

His co-workers from River City Recovery said was repossessing a car just after midnight when someone ended his life simply because he was doing his job. Humphries was a father and recently became a grandfather.

“The only thing I could say when I got the call was oh my God, oh my God, I can’t even believe this has happened,” one of his co-workers said. “It just rips inside you because you know it could have been you. You could have been the one out there.”

Humphries’ co-worker said he was found dead in the driver’s seat of his tow truck. They believe he was ambushed and never had the chance to get away. She added that while it’s an inherently dangerous job, drivers are trained to avoid confrontation. If they feel threatened, they’re supposed to leave the vehicle and drive away.

“I don’t believe that he probably had the chance, because that’s just the type of person,” Humphries’ co-worker said. “We all know him. We know he would just leave, so I really, truly in my own heart believe the man had no clue.”

Thursday evening, Petersburg Police announced that, with the help from Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and the citizens from Petersburg, 20-year-old Anton B. Robinson of Petersburg had been arrested in connection with Humphries’ death.

Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Humphries funeral expenses.