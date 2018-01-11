Water main break restricts traffic along Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break along Virginia Beach Boulevard will impact traffic for the second day this week, according to officials.

Virginia Beach officials said Thursday afternoon the break was near the Kings Grant intersection. This is about one mile east of where another water main break impacted traffic earlier this week.

Westbound traffic along Virginia Beach Boulevard has been reduced to one lane from N. Lynnhaven Road to Cranston Lane. Officials say drivers are “strongly encouraged” to take alternate routes.

Dispatch says there was call received about the break just before 9:30 a.m.