NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Water flooded part of a street in the Ghent area of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

WAVY’s Rico Bush reported the flooding in a Tweet, noting that city officials said a pipe had burst along Graydon Avenue and Manteo Street.

Video of the flooding showed water in front of multiple houses in that area. It is unclear whether the flooding has impacted water service for any residents.

