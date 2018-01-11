Va. Beach decides to close schools based on road conditions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has decided to close schools for a sixth day following a winter storm that left a mess on area roadways.
The school district tweeted Thursday morning the decision was made to close schools based on “current road conditions in many neighborhoods.”
Schools in Virginia Beach were initially scheduled for a two-hour delay for Thursday.
Some school districts in the region decided to go with a two-hour delay, while others decided to open on time. Find a list of closings and delays at this link.
