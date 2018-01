NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot in the arm on Thursday night in Newport News.

The shooting happened just before 9:19 p.m. at the 600 block of Harpersville Road.

Police say the teen’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There’s no further information at this time, but police don’t believe this incident is related to the double shooting at Tarrytown Apartments on Thursday night. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.