Norfolk: Jan. 29, March 2 will be snow makeup days

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A winter storm that brought several inches of snowfall to the region caused schools to be closed for several days.

School districts across the region largley closed early the day before the storm, and remained closed through Wednesday, Jan. 10. Some districts re-opened schools Thursday on a two-hour delay.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools were initially going to open two-hours late, but the district later decided to cancel school. It was the sixth day schools in Virginia Beach were closed.

With the amount of days cancelled, it is likely some districts will have an adjusted schedule of some kind.

NORFOLK

Norfolk Public Schools were cancelled for five days due to the storm.

District spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand told WAVY.com there will be two makeup days in the next two months — Jan. 29 and March 2. — that will cover the cancelled days of Jan. 8 and 9, respectively. These are days that were already built-in to the schedule as professional development days.

Norfolk had two “banked days” — additional instructional time in case of weather or emergency — left over from the first semester, which were applied to the Jan. 4 and 5 closures. Wednesday’s closure cleared their last “banked day” for the 2017-18 year.

LeGrand says any additional makeup days needed for the rest of the year will be determined by Superintendent Dr. Melinda J. Boone.

SUFFOLK

A makeup schedule is expected to be discussed at a Suffolk School Board meeting Thursday night.

