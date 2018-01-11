Say “Thank You” With Art!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you think sending “Thank You” notes is a lost art, think again! The Virginia Lottery has been sending thousands of notes every year to teachers state wide, and this year they are looking for a little design input from budding young artists. Communications Manager Jennifer Mullen has all the details.

Virginia Lottery – Thank A Teacher Art Contest

Accepting submissions through Feb. 2

Open to K-12 students enrolled in one of Virginia’s public schools

For more information, rules and requirements, visit ThankATeacherVA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.