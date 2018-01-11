Portsmouth man found guilty of stabbing two people to death in 2012

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been found guilty of the gruesome stabbing murders of two people in the Port Norfolk area of the city six years ago.

On Thursday, a jury found Winston Bernard Black Jr. guilty of the first degree murder of Anne Gilkerson, and guilty of the second degree murder of David Gough.

Policy say the murders both happened on Feb. 7, 2012. Black first killed Gough by repeatedly stabbing him in a bathroom, then later went to Gilkerson’s home and stabbed her more than 100 times

Black is also awaiting a February trial in Henrico County for charges relating to the shooting death of a man in June 2016.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris will have more on this story at 5 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.