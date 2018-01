NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking the man who robbed a Skrimp Shack at gunpoint Tuesday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the suspect pictured above walked into the restaurant on N. Military Highway around 9 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money. No one was injured, and the suspect got away with cash.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this suspect.