Police: Man murdered inside W. 42nd Street home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking the public for information after finding a man dead inside his home Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of W. 42nd Street around 9 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

Medics pronounced the unidentified 58-year-old man dead at the scene.

Detectives have classified this investigation as a homicide and request anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

