NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after the kitchen of a Norfok apartment caught fire.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said on Twitter crews saw smoke upon arrival to apartment on Early Street.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials said this person jumped from the second-floor apartment.

Fire control on Early St. One civilian injured being transported to hospital. Patient jumped from 2nd floor apartment. Fire was in kitchen. No other injuries at this time. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) January 11, 2018

There were no other injuries, according to officials. It is not clear what may have caused the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.