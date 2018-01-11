ODU loses first place showdown vs. Western Kentucky 75-68

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Western Kentucky snapped Old Dominion’s 7-game winning streak on Thursday night, handing the Monarchs a 75-68 loss at the Ted Constant Center.

ODU led 32-30 at the half, but the Hilltoppers opened the second half on a 10-2 run.

Four Monarchs scored in double figures with B.J. Stith leading the way with a team-high 17 points.

WKU held ODU to 38% shooting from the field, while the Hilltoppers connected on 54% of their shots, they also shot 62% from three-point range.

Justin Johnson led WKU with 25 points, while former UVA player Darius Thompson had 24.

ODU hosts Marshall on Saturday night.